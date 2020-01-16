Families of paratroopers deployed to the Middle East are receiving “menacing” messages on social media, prompting the U.S. Army to issue an alert and encourage loved ones to report any threatening notes they see, reports The Military Times.

“Families have reported instances where they have received unsolicited contact with some menacing messaging,” said Lt. Col. Mike Burns, a division spokesman.

“We have done several things to inform our paratroopers and families of these risks and ways that they can protect themselves,” Burns added. “I also personally spoke to the brigade [Familiy Readiness Group] leaders today.”

A message viewed by the Times warned the soldiers to “go back to your country” before “having more dead bodies.”

“If you like your life and you want to see your family again, pack up your stuff right now and leave the Middle East,” the message reportedly read. “Go back to your country. You and your terrorist clown president brought nothing but terrorism. You fools underestimate the power of Iran. The recent attack on your [expletive] bases was just a little taste of our power. By killing our general, you dug your own grave. Before having more dead bodies, just leave the region for good and never look back.”