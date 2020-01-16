An arrest warrant was issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Thursday for apparently slapping the back side of a security officer during a post-game celebration in the Louisiana State University (LSU) locker room earlier in the week.

Following the Clemson University/LSU NCAA football national championship game on Monday, Beckham hit the locker room to celebrate. The receiver is captured own video slapping the buttocks of a security guard officer during the rowdy partying.

The warrant was issued for simple battery by the New Orleans Police Department after the security officer issued a complaint.

According to ESPN, the public affairs office for the New Orleans Police Department “confirmed that the security guard filed the complaint.” “Louisiana statute defines simple battery as battery committed without the consent of the victim. Punishment in Louisiana can include a fine of no more than $1,000 and imprisonment for no more than six months, or both,” the sports outlet noted. “We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter,” the Cleveland Browns said in a statement Thursday. “They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.” Beckham caught heat earlier in the week for video footage showing the NFL star handing out cash to players during the locker room celebration. “We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night,” LSU said in a statement, ESPN reported. “Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes.” “We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation,” the university continued. As noted by The Daily Wire on Tuesday, celebrating LSU players were threatened with arrest for smoking cigars in the locker room. “A smoke-filled LSU locker room got a surprise warning early Tuesday morning,” AL.com reported. “A police officer threw water on the party when telling the national champions they could not smoke the cigars that burned for easily 15 minutes after beating Clemson. In fact, the officer announced to the players any smoking cigars in the locker room would be subject to arrest.” “Several players holding stogies laughed at the warning like it was a joke but the cop wasn’t smiling,” the outlet added.

