(TIMES OF ISRAEL) Archaeologist Dr. Scott Stripling says he never expected to find the biblical Tabernacle at Shiloh — it was made out of animal skins, after all. But in a recent interview with The Times of Israel, he said that since beginning excavations at the site in the summer of 2017, he has found remnants of the “supporting material culture” that fit the time of Joshua and the biblical descriptions of the ancient priestly city.

A trio of rare altar horns on stone blocks are among the most recent of the excavation’s impressive finds. Only seven other similar altars have been discovered in the Land of Israel.

Read the full story ›