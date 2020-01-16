The Senate has much work to do, and every minute spent on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is time that could be spent “doing the work of the American people,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Thursday.

“In terms of working to lower drug costs, in terms of working to build infrastructure, highways, bridges, there’s lots of work to be done,” Barrasso told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “I want to get through this trial.”

He also noted the new information that has come out after the articles of impeachment were filed against Trump, including comments made by Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, show how rushed the impeachment inquiry took place in the House.

As a result, Democrats put together a “very weak case,” Barrasso said. “It is clearly partisan, clearly rushed, and now they are going to decide what they’re going to present.”

Barrasso also commented on a call made by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., for four senators who are running for president to recuse themselves.

“A number of those senators have actually said that they have already made the decision that the president ought to be removed from office,” Barrasso said. “They are not going to be sitting and listening as impartial jurors. They have already made their predetermined answers.”

Barrasso also said he would rather wait to determine if witnesses should be called in to testify before the Senate until after the House presents its case and the White House its defense.

“If you start bringing in witnesses,” Barrasso said, adding he does not think Trump will be removed from office in the end and “this could just drag on, in my opinion, far too long.”