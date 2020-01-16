A video showing a transwoman attacking a woman wearing a hijab in Berlin has gone viral with claims that the attacker also comes from a migrant background.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on January 11th and entitled “Culture Fight in Berlin -Transwoman against Arab”, is said to have originally been posted to social media platform Twitter under the hashtag “Kopftuch” — German for headscarf — according to the user who uploaded the video.

The video shows the transwoman shouting in a language that is not German and attempting to rip off the hijab of a Muslim woman walking away from them.

The transwoman is then confronted by a group of young men and they begin to brawl on the street. In a second clip, labelled “movie 2”, the transwoman berates a man inside a hair salon from the outside before eventually walking off.

According to German theologian David Berger, who runs the blog Philosophia Perennis, the transwoman is speaking Arabic in the video and likely comes from a Syrian, Lebanese, or Palestinian background.

Imad Karim, a German-Lebanese journalist and filmmaker, told Berger that he was aware of a video released last year that showed Syrians and Arabs assaulting a transwoman and claimed the attacker in the video could be the same person attacked several months prior.

Karim added that the video suggests that the woman in the hijab likely insulted or made a remark to the transwoman prior to their altercation.

According to a report released in 2018, Berlin has seen a rise in anti-LGBT attacks, with the majority of the perpetrators revealed to be young migration-background men.

In 2017, the city saw 324 violent incidents, with most taking place in the districts of Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, and Neukölln.

Attacks on other vulnerable minorities, such as the city’s Jewish community, have also greatly increased in the German capital in recent years.

