Kyle Jurek, a field organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign, was arrested just days before Project Veritas released undercover footage of the self-described “anarcho-communist” suggesting that Trump supporters require re-education in Soviet-style concentration camps.

Jurek was arrested on January 8 by Iowa state police, according to Polk County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Department. Jurek was charged with violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide proof of financial liability, as well as operating while intoxicated — his second offense. The 38-year-old was previously arrested in September 2019 for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jurek is at the center of Project Veritas’s latest sting targeting 2020 Democrat candidates.

He was filmed arguing that gulags were beneficial for the Soviet Union and suggesting they could be used to re-educate both Trump voters and billionaires.

“In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi Party, there was a shit-ton of the populace that was fucking Nazified,” says Jurek. “Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their fucking people to not be Nazis,” Jurek is seen explaining to an undercover Project Veritas staff member. “We’re probably going to have to do the same fucking thing here. That’s kind of what all Bernie’s whole fucking like, ‘hey, free education for everybody’ because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a fucking Nazi.”

“[The] greatest way to break a fucking billionaire of their privilege and their idea that they’re superior, go and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working class person, and you’re going to fucking learn what the means, right?” he adds.

In another part of the video, Jurek warns that Milwaukee, host of this year’s Democratic National Convention, will “burn,” and police will be “beaten” if the Vermont senator loses the nomination.

“If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC convention, fucking Milwaukee will burn,” Jurek is seen saying. “It’ll start in Milwaukee and then when the police push back on that, other cites will fucking [explode].”

“We’re going to make [1968] look like a fucking girl’s scout fucking cookout,” he then warns, referring to the 1968 DNC convention in Chicago, where left-wing activists engaged in violent riots in the streets. “The cops are going to be the ones fucking beaten in Milwaukee.”

Despite Jurek’s statements, he still appears to have employed by the Sanders campaign, which has yet to address Project Veritas’s explosive footage.