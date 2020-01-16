Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination because that is how out of touch the party has become, thinks it would be great if stripper-turned-rapper Cardi B became a politician.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, previously endorsed the senator’s presidential campaign when she uttered the immortal words, “Vote for Daddy Bernie, b—-.”

And now that she has mentioned that she might run for Congress, Sanders is feeling her burn.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics,” the senator told TMZ.

Sanders is talking about a woman who routinely takes to social media to share videos of herself shaking her rear end and who has admitted she drugged and robbed men in her stripper days.

But he takes her seriously and supports the idea of her getting into politics, because nothing matters to far-left progressives more than affecting radical change.

In fact, the senator met with her in August for a conversation that the Sanders campaign posted on YouTube.

It was earlier this week when Cardi B announced, to the delight of her fans, that she was considering running for office because she “deada– have sooo much ideas.”

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government,” she eloquently said as she kicked off a series of tweets Sunday and Monday.

“Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

“I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it … So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day.”

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deada– have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

And if you think that was bad, her position on gun control will make your head spin.

“Listen, I do believe we have the right to bare arms,” the rapper said, “however I do believe in order to get a gun we should get mental check ups, proper training and a older age limit to own one.

“If the proper age limit to drinking is 21 because these kids can’t handle their liquor how can they .. Possibly get the responsibility to own a gun? …..is that fair?”

Listen , I do believe we have the right to bare arms however I do believe in order to get a gun we should get mental check ups, proper training and a older age limit to own one .If the proper age limit to drinking is 21 because these kids can’t handle their liquor how can they .. https://t.co/mDb28tUKMh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

Possibly get the responsibility to own a gun ? …..is that fair ? https://t.co/mDb28tUKMh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

Cardi is correct. Each one of us, as Americans, does have the right to wear sleeveless shirts — but it is unknown how she relates that to gun control.

“And it can also get prohibited like the time alcohol was but guess what? It was allow again with regulations and strict rules and now people drink responsibly,” she said.

And it can also get prohibited like the time alcohol was but guess what ? It was allow again with regulations and strict rules and now people drink responsibly 😉 https://t.co/nycIvkqNgw — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

Show us the right to drink alcohol in the Constitution before Prohibition was enacted.

It is mind-numbing to watch as tens of thousands of people like and share her tweets in approval, but when a leading contender for the presidency and U.S. senator supports her, that is an entirely different level of absurdity.

