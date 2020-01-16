Jeffrey Epstein had burst capillaries in his eyes suggesting he was murdered and did not hang himself, a forensic pathologist said in a yet-to-air interview with Dr. Oz.

In the clip, which was obtained by the Daily Mail before the episode is set to air Thursday, pathologist Dr. Michael Baden examines photographs of Epstein’s eyes and legs and concludes that the convicted pedophile likely did not commit suicide.

According to the Daily Mail, Baden was present with other physicians in the room when Epstein’s autopsy took place and argues it is “highly unusual that the cause of his death went from being undetermined — when it was first ruled — to suicide by hanging five days later.”

(Content warning: Graphic content):

Baden said he believes there are several “red flags” that suggest Epstein was murdered and did not kill himself.

Among those “red flags” are the burst capillaries in the eyes, which suggest manual strangulation, and the lack of any swelling or purple color to the legs.

“The blood settles after we die,” Baden said. “If you’re hanging, the lividity is on the lower part, on the legs, these would be maroon purple front and back, and they aren’t.”

Later, when examining Epstein’s eyes, Baden said, “In a hanging, the arteries and the blood vessels, the veins are both clogged off and the person is pale. The face is pale.”

‘It suffocates you; no blood goes up there,’ Dr. Oz. suggests.

‘That’s right. No blood coming in or out,” Baden confirms. “With a manual strangulation, there’s a backup of a pressure and the little capillaries can rupture and they’re best seen in the eye.”

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on Aug. 10 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center. His death was officially ruled a suicide several days later.

But precarious details surrounding Epstein’s death have fueled a slew of conspiracy theories, including the cameras surrounding Epstein’s cell malfunctioning the night of his death, the two prison guards charged with watching Epstein’s cell have been charged with federal crimes for falsifying prison records, and the fact that Epstein is missing from the only released crime scene photos of his cell.

Baden has previously commented on the suspicious absence of Epstein in the photos.

“There’s no photograph taken of Mr. Epstein in the cell,” Baden said.

“The forensic evidence released so far, including the autopsy, point much more to murder and strangulation than the suicide and suicidal hanging,” Baden explained. “I hesitate to make a final opinion until all of the evidence is in.”