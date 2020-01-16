Former FBI Director James Comey is reportedly under investigation by the Department of Justice over illegal leaks of confidential information during his tenure.

The investigation was reported by the New York Times on Thursday.

That report said investigators were probing whether Comey had anything to do with a leaked document suspected to be fabricated by the Russian government and obtained by Dutch intelligence officials. The Dutch provided it to the FBI while Comey was director.

The documented included an email detailing an alleged interaction between Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and Leonard Benardo, an official of the George Soros funded Open Society Foundations.

That document helped Comey make the fateful decision to announce his refusal to charge then-candidate Hillary Clinton in July 2016.

The report from the New York Times added that the probe was “highly unusual” and could open the Department of Justice to accusations of political impartiality.

Former congressman Trey Gowdy criticized Comey for denying that he had leaked information during his time as FBI director.

“The other thing that I will tell you,” Gowdy said to Tucker Carlson in 2018, “Tucker, that I learned tonight is Jim Comey has a definition of the word ‘leak’ that no on else has.”

“What he says is a leak is what the rest of us call a felony,” he added. “Leaking is disclosing a confidential conversation which is exactly what he did.”

Here’s a news video of previous claims against Comey:



[embedded content]



www.youtube.com

