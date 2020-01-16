Attorney Sidney Powell, who represents retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, filed a motion Tuesday in federal court seeking to withdraw his guilty plea in the Mueller probe.

Powell alleged the government broke its agreement with Flynn. Flynn was scheduled for sentencing next week, on January 28th. The filing asks for a continuance to February 27 to afford prosecutors time to respond to the motion to withdraw.

Powell tweeted about the filing, saying, “We just filed a Motion to Withdraw the plea of @GenFlynn because the government acted in bad faith, with vindictiveness, and breached the plea agreement pursuant to which he has cooperated fully at great personal expense and “held back nothing” according to #prosecuters until…2.

@GenFlynn refused to LIE on demand from #prosecutors in EDVA in Rafiekian case. Van Grack exploded–now his new sentencing memo seeks to send #Flynn to prison”

On Thursday US District Court Judge Sullivan rescheduled General Flynn’s sentencing by one month until February 27.

