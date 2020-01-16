

John Brennan

Former CIA Director John Brennan falsely claimed during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Hardball” Wednesday evening that President Trump wrote the note released by Schiff earlier this week saying “get Zelensky to announce Biden investigation.”

John Brennan lied during the live broadcast.

President Trump did not write the note on Ritz Carlton stationary.

Lev Parnas, Giuliani’s Ukrainian-American ‘associate’ who was recently indicted supposedly wrote the undated note (screenshot below) and Schiff is using it as evidence against Trump.

After Brennan spread the lie that Trump wrote the note, he took to Twitter to correct his ‘mistake.’

Isn’t it strange how all of these Deep State crooks always make mistakes against President Trump?

Is there a single example of just one of their mistakes being in favor of Trump?

“On MSNBC tonight, I mistakenly said Trump wrote note, released by House yesterday, saying “get Zelensky to announce Biden investigation.” It was written by Les Parnas, who told Rachel Maddow today in explosive interview everything he did was known & directed by Giuliani & Trump,” Brennan said in a tweet.

*Lev Parnas / not Les — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 16, 2020

Twitter users blasted the lying Trump-hating hack.

Memory loss got your tongue, John? — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 16, 2020

So you lied… how’s that different than normal? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 16, 2020

You were the director of the @CIA and you can’t recognize the @POTUS handwriting? Hint: it’s always in sharpie and also you’re lying your ass off. Good talk. — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) January 16, 2020

🤨 “Mistakenly”?? I call #BullSchiff — Kirk Smith 🇺🇸 – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@SavingAmerica4U) January 16, 2020

So, nothing new.

You LIED again and got caught so had to appear as if you fessed up on your own, all while desperately trying to divert our attention away from shady actions committed by you & fellow ResistBully hater obstructionists fr prev admin now demonizing our gr8 @POTUS! — 🇺🇸Jules🇺🇸 (@OmPeaceMom) January 16, 2020

The post Brennan Falsely Claims Trump Wrote Note Released by Schiff Saying “Get Zelensky to Announce Biden Investigation” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.