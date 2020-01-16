Recently, during a panel discussion at the Eagle forum, one of the participants stated that he hoped that we will one day look at abortion with the same disdain that we look at slavery.

These comments were immediately attacked as insensitive and outrageous. The echoes of “How dare you compare one of the most evil periods of our history to basic women’s health!” were heard throughout the left. They couldn’t believe someone would compare such a “common practice” to the brutal practice of slavery. It continues to amaze me that educated people can so quickly dismiss an unborn child as not human and not worthy of the same protection we provide all children.

A big part of why people misunderstand the evil of abortion is because of the Socialist and Marxist unrelenting pursuit of altering history. What would you do if Donald Trump said he wanted to “​ ​keep the doors of immigration closed to the entrance of certain aliens whose condition is known to be detrimental to the stamina of the race, such as feebleminded, idiots, morons, Insane, syphilitic, epileptic, criminal, professional prostitutes, and others.” Or what if he or any other Republican said they wanted to “exterminate the negro race”?

We would be up in arms, and rightfully so. These are dangerous ideals only held by the most evil among us. The propagator of these ideals wasn’t Donald Trump. It was Margaret Sanger, the darling of the left who founded Planned Parenthood. Margaret Sanger’s work is heralded by the left and embraced as good and kind. The slightest bit of criticism of this evil woman is considered an attack on an entire gender or somehow construed as hating women.

Revisionist history has altered Margaret Sanger’s legacy. Instead of being looked at as a racist advocate for population control in search of a perfect society devoid of, what she considered “undesirables,” she’s looked at as a “defender of women’s rights.” This narrative must be changed.

Today, celebrities, democratic politicians, and universities idolize a practice and organization that has meant the death of millions of helpless babies in this country, most of whom were minorities. Unfortunately, the disproportionate killing of minorities through abortion remains the plague of minority communities. Pro-abortion groups like the Guttmacher Institute acknowledge that black women are 5 times more likely than white women to obtain an abortion, and, according to a Howard University study, after age 50 they are 370% more likely to have breast cancer. Those are staggering numbers. Lest you think my only argument here is defending women of color, studies show that women in the United States who have had an abortion are twice as likely to commit suicide than women that haven’t. Abortion is neither compassionate, nor healthy, and the death of an unborn child should be mourned, not cheered.

I wonder how many people sat on the wrong side of history in the early 19th century as well. It was common for people to hold up slavery as a way to take care of their slaves. They believed those of African descent were inferior and couldn’t care for themselves in any other way. It was viewed as humane to provide food and shelter for these undesirables as well. I agree with the sentiment from this weekend and pray that one day the murder of innocent children in the name of compassion will be every bit as loathed by the general public as slavery is today.

Burgess Owens is a former NFL Star and author of “Liberalism or How to Turn Good Men into Whiners, Weenies and Wimps.” He is currently running for Congress in Utah. His website is www.burgess4utah.com.