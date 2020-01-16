The University of California-Santa Barbara is enlisting students to become residence hall “sexperts” and teach fellow students how to have sex — and it’s all being funded through mandatory student services fees, The College Fix reports.

Residence hall students are encouraged to complete the school’s “Safer Sex Peers Certification Training” for the chance to become an official Safer Sex Peer.

The perks? Safer Sex Peers receive condoms, lube, and various other forms of contraceptives to hand out, they learn all about safer sex, and earn 300 wellness points that go toward potential prizes.

The training to become a Safer Sex Peer is rigorous, though, as prospective sexperts are taught “all the basics safer sex at UCSB including gender, sexuality, pleasure, sex toys, STIs, hormonal contraception, and barrier methods.”

In order to maintain their certification, students are also required to attend an additional hourlong training on “kink, BDSM, and sex toys.”

The full announcement for the program reads:

Become a sex-pert at your residence hall! You’ll receive free contraceptives to give out and learn all about safer sex. If you live in the Residence Halls, you can become a certified UCSB Safer Sex Peer. This two-unit training will cover all the basics of safer sex at UCSB including communication, gender, sexuality, pleasure, sex toys, STIs, hormonal contraception and barrier methods. You’ll receive a door deck, stickers, buttons to identify you as a trained peer; condoms, lube, and various forms of contraception to hand out to residents, and a manual to reference for referring students to services on campus. An additional 1 hour training on kink, BDSM, and sex toys during winter quarter is required to maintain your certification. 300 Wellness Points upon completion of series

The College Fix reports that the program is put on by the UC Santa Barbara Health and Wellness department, which is funded by students through student services fees.

“The training is four initial hours spread over two days with continuing education each quarter,” UCSB health education specialist Joanna Hill told The College Fix.

“It educates students on the basics of holistic sexual health including information on communication, consent, contraception, reproduction, STIs, autonomy and agency over one’s own body, and safety,” Hill added.

But not all students are on board with the program, especially due to the fact that it is paid for out of their pockets.

“I don’t want my tuition going to sex education,” one student said. “We get enough of it in high school and my college tuition should not be going to this. It’s unnecessary and quite frankly, I disagree with it.”

Another student argued his classmates “can go to the local Planned Parenthood if they need contraception. We as college students should not be paying for it.”