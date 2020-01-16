Arizona Republican Senator fired back at far-left CNN on Thursday night after the network devoted significant news coverage to McSally calling one of their reporters a “liberal hack” earlier in the day, saying during an interview that she isn’t backing down from the comment and she doubled down on it later in the day.

“Manu, you’re a liberal hack, I’m not talking to you,” McSally told CNN’s Manu Raju earlier in the day.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” with host Laura Ingraham, McSally responded to CNN’s outrage throughout the day over the comment.

“Senator, do you regret what you said?” Ingraham asked.

“Uh, no Laura, I do not,” McSally responded. “And I said it again actually as I went, I said, ‘you’re a liberal hack, buddy.’ As you know, these CNN reporters, so there’s many of them around the capital, they are so biased, they are so in cahoots with the Democrats, they so can’t stand the president, and they run around trying to chase Republicans and ask trapping questions.”

McSally continued, “I’m a fighter pilot, you know, I called it like it is, and that’s what we see out of the mainstream media, especially CNN, every single day, so obviously I’m going to tell the truth and I did it today and it’s laughable how they’ve responded.”

“They should probably be filing FEC reports with the DNC, right?” McSally later added about CNN. “In kind contributions.”

“I’m a fighter pilot! I called it like it is!” Sen. Martha McSally scorches CNN — in a fun interview with Laura Ingraham — for their hypocrisy, doubling down on her criticism of Manu Raju, while them for working on cahoots with the DNC. pic.twitter.com/GD452PXpYk — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 17, 2020

Raju lashed out on Twitter as he recalled the event by prefacing what happened by mentioning that McSally was “a Republican facing a difficult election race.”

“Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican facing a difficult election race, lashed out when I asked if she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate trial,” Raju wrote. “‘You’re a liberal hack – I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.’ She then walked into a hearing room.”

McSally doubled down on Twitter, writing: “A) you are. B) here’s the video.”