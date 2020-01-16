WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

On Wednesday, the New York Post’s Page Six

reported that CNN brass killed a pending interview between Wolf Blitzer and Vice President Mike Pence in Israel. The White House reportedly offered the interview to Blitzer, who is the son of Holocaust survivors, because of his deep personal connection.

CNN head Jeff Zucker reportedly “banned Blitzer from leaving the country because of the impeachment trial in the Senate.”

Page Six

reported:

Blitzer’s paternal grandparents were killed in the Holocaust and his parents were survivors. He said in an emotional 2018 interview, “My grandparents were murdered at Auschwitz. My dad survived, but two of his brothers and two of his sisters were killed. They weren’t separated to go to another facility. They were separated to die.” A CNN source said: “Wolf really wanted to do the Pence interview personally. He cares deeply because of his family background, which is why Wolf was offered it by the White House. But Zucker stepped in and said Wolf isn’t going anywhere because the network will be ‘all impeachment, all of the time’ next week. CNN’s anti-Trump bias is so intense, they can’t even broadcast a sympathetic interview for Holocaust remembrance.” Dozens of world leaders are expected at the forum, including Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron.

Yes, an impeachment trial is significant news. It doesn’t mean that a veteran anchor like Blitzer can’t both cover impeachment and do this interview. Even back in the 1980s, CNN had the satellite technology to allow this to happen. Many of Blitzer’s interviews are with remote guests.

The CNN source cited by Page Six is absolutely right: CNN can’t have anything run counter to its 24/7 mission to remove Trump from office, not even a remembrance of the rescue of people the Nazis were set to slaughter at Auschwitz.

