On Thursday morning President Trump’s historic USMCA Trade Deal was finally passed by the US Senate.

On Wednesday President Trump signed his historic US-China trade deal at the White House.

While Trump spent his time helping American families, Democrats spent ALL of their time attacking and smearing President Trump and pushing a sham impeachment.

This afternoon Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in and US Senators were then sworn in.

