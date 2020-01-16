Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf called out New York City’s “complete breakdown of law [and] order,” and blamed it on sanctuary policies.

Wolf’s condemnation came in the wake of ICE claiming the rape and death of a 92-year-old Queens woman could have been avoided, the New York Daily News reported.

“There has been a complete breakdown of law & order in New York City,” Wolf tweeted. “NYC proudly passed sanctuary city laws & bragged about it for months. But now they, & more importantly, the citizens of NYC are facing the deadly consequences of the sanctuary policies.”

Reeaz Khan, a 21-year-old Guyana national, was charged in the death of Maria Fuertes earlier this month. The city and the New York City Police Department insisted police were never notified about any detainer for Khan, and that the city’s standard for turning over suspects is conviction.

More than 300 murders in New York City in 2019 marked an 8% uptick over the prior year — and became the highest rate in three years, The New York Times reported. Overall violent crime has remained at a historic low.