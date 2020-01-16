House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats celebrated the passage of impeachment articles against President Trump yesterday. Pelosi and the Democrats could barely contain themselves. Among the celebratory events was the formal “engrossment” of the articles. The engrossemnt — it was gross. Pelosi signed the articles at the engrossment as though the signing represented an epochal achievement along the lines of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, with souvenir pens for everyone who contributed.

Pelosi treated impeachment as a major accomplishment, yet it is a disgrace representing the cheapening and degradation of an awesome constitutional power. Pelosi’s remarks naming the House impeachment managers were weird beyond belief (video below). “Listen, my children, and you shall hear,” Pelosi’s deep thoughts on…time:

This is a very important day for us. As you know I referenced temporal markers that our founders and our poets and others have used over time to place us in time, to emphasize the importance of time, because everything is about time. Because everything is about time — how we use it, how we mark it. And today is an important day because today is the day that we name the managers, we go to the floor to pass the resolution to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, and later in the day, when we have our engrossment, that we March those articles of impeachment to the United States Senate. As I’ve said, it’s always been our founders, when they started, “When in the course of human events it becomes necessary” — when. Abraham Lincoln – “Four score and seven years ago.” Thomas Paine, ‘These are the times that try men’s souls.’ Again and again, even our poets, Longfellow — “Listen, my children and you will hear/Ofthe midnight ride of Paul Revere/On the 18th of April 1775/ Hardly a man is now alive/That remembers that famous day and year.”

In our own era, the Chambers Brothers put it this way: “Time has come today / Young hearts can go their way/Can’t put it off another day/I don’t care what others say / They say we don’t listen anyway/Time has come today (hey)/Oh, the rules have changed today (hey).”

The great singer-songwriter Laura Nyro meditated in “Time and Love”: “So winter froze the river/And winter birds don’t sing/So winter makes you shiver/So time is gonna bring you spring.”

The rock group Chicago addressed the subject as well: “Does anybody really know what time it is (I don’t)/Does anybody really care (about time)/If so I can’t imagine why (no, no)/We’ve all got time enough to cry…”

This was impeachment à la mode: “It’s always about marking history, using time. On December 18th, the House of Representatives impeached the president of the United States. An impeachment that will last forever.”

The disgrace of Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues will last forever.