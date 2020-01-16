Democrats constantly accuse Trump of trying to do things without consulting Congress.

But apparently, it would be very different if Elizabeth Warren did that as president.

She is now claiming that she can cancel student loan debts on her own, without Congress.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Warren promises to bypass Congress to forgive student loan debt Elizabeth Warren promised to cancel student loan debt for up to 42 million Americans on the first day of her administration, bypassing Congress to do so administratively. The Democratic presidential candidate said, in a plan released Tuesday, that she would direct her secretary of education to “compromise and modify” federal student loans consistent with her plan to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for 95% of student loan borrowers. “We can’t afford to wait for Congress to act,” Warren said in the plan. The Massachusetts senator said that the Education Department, through the Higher Education Act of 1965, already has the authority to cancel student debt.

If she has this kind of power, why stop at student loan debts? Can she also cancel car loan debts and credit card debts? How about the national debt?

Yahoo News has more on this:

Elizabeth Warren says she will cancel 42 million borrowers’ student debt — on Day 1 Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren doesn’t just want to cancel student debt for 42 million borrowers — she wants to do it on Day 1 of her presidency. In a new plan released Tuesday, the Massachusetts senator wrote that after years as a policymaker on Capitol Hill, “I learned two key things. First, the student debt crisis is deeper than many experts thought was possible. And second, the Department of Education has broad authority to end that crisis.”… Warren’s accelerated timeline of cancelling student debt for a wide swath of borrowers was noteworthy, experts said, because she was going to give the Education Department much more power to do so.

What about all the people who did the right thing and paid off their student loans?

Will they be getting refunds?

