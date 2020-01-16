Democratic 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a credibility problem.

The Massachusetts senator’s battle with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over an alleged sexist remark comes down to who is more trustworthy.

Sanders and Warren were the only two people in the room when Sanders — according to Warren — said a woman couldn’t be elected president in 2020.

Sanders has vehemently denied Warren’s version of events, and each candidate has claimed offense at the implication that they would be lying. (RELATED: ‘Media Malpractice’: CNN Faces Backlash For One-Sided Questioning On Sanders Vs. Warren)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The end result: It’s her word against his. That’s a problem for Warren, who has repeatedly struggled with the truth.

The fact that she identified herself as Native American for years — despite possessing just a small fraction of Native American DNA — is the most high-profile instance of her credibility struggle, but it’s not the only example.

Warren repeatedly told voters on the campaign trail that she was pushed out of her job as a special needs teacher after one year because she was “visibly pregnant” — but she told a much different version of the story before she was running for president.

“I did that for a year, and then that summer I didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an ’emergency certificate,’ it was called. I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, ‘I don’t think this is going to work out for me,’” she recounted in 2007.

Warren told school choice activists that her children didn’t go to private schools — even though she sent her son to an elite private school.

“We are going to have the same choice that you had for your kids, because I read that your children went to private schools,” one school choice activist told Warren after a November 2019 campaign event.

“No, my children went to public schools,” Warren replied.

But publicly available records show that Warren, who has pledged to crack down on school choice if elected, sent her son to an elite private school.

Unlike Warren, Sanders doesn’t struggle with a perception of dishonesty. Polling has shown that Democratic voters rank Sanders as the most honest candidate in the presidential primary.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.