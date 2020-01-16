(FOX NEWS) — President Trump is set to mark Religious Freedom Day by signing an executive order expanding “Constitutional prayer” in public schools– just one of the reasons why his re-election is so important to Christians, Stephen Strang, the founder and CEO of Charisma News, told Fox News.
The author of “God, Trump, and the 2020 Election: Why He Must Win and What’s at Stake for Christians if He Loses” said Trump is pushing back against an anti-Christian culture with his new action.
“The joke is as long as there’s exams, there’ll be prayer in schools,” Strang told “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy, adding, “It’s their constitutional right. We have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and there’s been a hostile view of religion in our culture and evangelical Christians have felt this and Donald Trump is doing some things to reverse that and we appreciate it.”