Carter Page, a former advisor to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, found himself at the center of the Russia probe and had his reputation and career destroyed by what we now know were lies from our own intelligence system and the media.

On the TV show Thursday, Page joined Glenn Beck to speak out about how he became the subject of illegal electronic surveillance by the FBI for more than two years, and revealed the extent of the corruption that has infiltrated our legal systems and our country as a whole.

“To me, the bigger issue is how much damage this has done to our country,” Page told Glenn. “I’ve been very patient in trying to … find help with finding solutions and correcting this terrible thing which has happened to our country, our judicial system, DOJ, FBI — these once-great institutions. And my bigger concern is the fact that, although we keep taking these steps forward in terms of these important findings, it really remains the tip of the iceberg.”

Page was referencing the report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, which revealed that the FBI made “at least 17 significant errors or omissions” in its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) applications for warrants to spy on Page, a U.S. citizen.

“I think this needs to be attacked from all angles,” Glenn said. “The one angle I’m interested in from you is, please tell me you have the biggest badass attorneys that are hungry, starving, maybe are a little low to pay their Mercedes payments right now, and are just gearing up to come after the government and the media. Are they?”

I can confirm that that is the case,” Page replied.

