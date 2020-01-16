Fake News takes on Fake News–

Last week CNN agreed to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, but the amount of the settlement was concealed from the public.

Sandmann’s lawyers filed an $800 million lawsuit against CNN, WaPo and NBC Universal after the outlets used a selectively edited video to make Nick Sandmann and his fellow Covington friends look like they harassed Nathan Phillips, a Native American who attended the Indigenous Peoples March in DC… But it was all a lie so CNN settled with the teen for their horrible smears.

And now, one week later, HBO hires CNN hack Brian Stelter to help with their documentary on the rise of fake news.

You just can’t make this up!

Breitbart.com reported:

Just a week after news broke about CNN settling a massive lawsuit over its fake news coverage of Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann, WarnerMedia announced Wednesday that CNN’s Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter is making a documentary about the rise of fake news that will debut in March on HBO. After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News will examine the phenomenon of “fake news” in the age of social media and the impact that the trend has on average citizens, according to a release from WarnerMedia, the parent company of both CNN and HBO. Brian Stelter is serving as an executive producer of the documentary, with Andrew Rossi directing. The CNN host said in a tweet Wednesday that he has been working on the project for “a couple of years.”

HBO just announced something I’ve been working on for a couple of years: A documentary titled “AFTER TRUTH: DISINFORMATION AND THE COST OF FAKE NEWS.” The film will premiere on TV and online this March. Directed by @a_rossi! — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 15, 2020

