Speaker Pelosi switched tactics once again this morning.

Democrats now want to impeach President Trump for not giving tax-payer dollars to the corrupt Ukrainian government fast enough.

Pelosi made the announcement on Thursday morning during her weekly briefing.

The Government Accountability Office issued a legal opinion on Thursday saying the Trump Administration did not give US tax-payer dollars to corrupt Ukraine fast enough.

The GAO just happened to release their report on Thursday morning to help Democrats and Nancy Pelosi.

What a coincidence!

NEW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on GAO report finding Trump administration’s hold on security assistance to Ukraine was illegal: “This reinforces again the need for documents and eye-witnesses in the Senate.” https://t.co/ubGAMIuJBF pic.twitter.com/Yry3lkGGQa — ABC News (@ABC) January 16, 2020

Of course, the report’s release was planned for maximum effect against President Trump.

If Democrats think they are going to impeach Trump for delaying payments to a rogue regime, they have another thing coming!

And now this…

The GAO also accused Barack Obama of breaking the law back in 2014 — but there was no impeachment.

Via PJ Media:

Back in 2014, the GAO ruled that Obama’s prisoner swap of five detainees at Guantanamo Bay prison in exchange for deserter Bowe Bergdahl violated federal law. “The Department of Defense violated section 8111 of the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2014 when it transferred five individuals detained at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to the nation of Qatar without providing at least 30-days notice to certain congressional committees,” the GAO explained.

Obama released five deadly Gitmo terrorists for traitor Bergdahl.



Obviously, Barack Obama’s criminal conduct put Americans in danger.

President Trump delayed bombs to Ukraine by a few weeks.

But our liberal Fake News media will trash Trump for this GAO report while they gave Obama a pass.

