On Monday Democrats released ‘notes’ by Lev Parnas that he claims show Rudy Giuliani ordered him to to call the President Zelensky of Ukraine and tell him aid would not be forthcoming if he didn’t agree to investigate the Bidens.

But this was not a new development.

This news was already reported in The New York Times back in November!

And Rush Limbaugh called it — Predicting in November that Democrats would come back and use Lev Parnas in their attacks on President Trump.

The legendary conservative radio host predicted on November 11th that indicted Ukrainian Lev Parnas will be the Democrats’ Great Ukrainian Hope.

On Wednesday night Rachel Maddow invited Lev Parnas on to discuss his evidence that will finally take down the Orange Man and his evil pro-American regime!

Parnas, an obscure Republican donor, indicted President Trump, Vice President Pence, Rudy Giuliani, AG Bill Barr, Joe di Genova, Victoria Toensing and Rep. Devin Nunes.

It didn’t take long for the Department of Justice to publish a response to Lev Parnas and his claims saying his comments about Bill Barr were “100% false.”

And back in November the spokesman for the Ukrainian President said Les Parnas was lying on his so-called meeting with President Zelensky.

The Gateway Pundit reported this back on November 13th.

It looks like Schiff’s secret witness is a complete liar.

Ukrainian officials condemned Lev Parnas and say he is lying!

What Parnas said IS A COMPLETE LIE!

Benjamin Goldman at Pen Media reported:

Serhiy Shefir, the first aid to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, revealed that Democrat witness Lev Parnas lied about a meeting where he claimed he threatened to withhold military aid. Parnas told the New York Times last week that he and Shefir discussed withholding $400 million in aid form Ukraine unless they investigated the Bidens. Shefir, however, doesn’t remember it that way. Serhiy Shefir told Kyiv Post, an English language Ukrainian newspaper, that his meeting with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman was “neither long nor informative”. According to him, the only thing that Parnas and Fruman discussed was trying to set up a meeting between President Zelensky and Rudy, something they apparently didn’t even take seriously. “We said that we will gladly meet with him, but only officially, after the inauguration, and that there can be no meeting now.” Shefir said that Fruman and Parnas told him the point of the meeting was “they want to help this country” since they are Ukrainians themselves. Shefir, however, was not convinced. “The meeting took place before we started at the job, and we didn’t get very deep into what their ‘help’ would be. These were general words said over a cup of tea.” Serhiy Shefir also said that he didn’t really give any weight to either Lev Parnas or Igor Fruman, saying they didn’t consider them representatives of President Trump. “We didn’t perceive them as representatives of the White House. Even now, I don’t understand what their role was. It was a meeting of private citizens with a private citizen.”

