On Thursday’s “Glenn Beck Radio Program,” BlazeTV’s White House correspondent Jon Miller described the current situation in Virginia after Gov. Ralph Northam (D) declared a state of emergency and banned people carrying guns at Capitol Square just days before a pro-Second-Amendment rally scheduled on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Jon told Glenn that Gov. Northam and the Virginia Legislature are “trying to deprive the people of their Second Amendment rights” but the citizens of Virginia are “rising up” to defend their constitutional rights.

“I do think this is the flashpoint,” Jon said. “They [Virginia lawmakers] are saying, ‘You cannot exercise your rights … and instead of trying to de-escalate the situation, we are putting pressure. We’re trying to escalate it and we’re trying to enrage the citizenry even more’.”

Glenn noted how Gov. Northam initially blamed the threat of violence from Antifa for his decision to ban weapons but quickly changed his narrative to blame “white supremacists” to vilify the people who are standing up for the Second Amendment and the Constitution.

“What he’s doing is, he’s making all all the law-abiding citizens of Virginia into white supremacists,” Glenn said.

“Sadly, that’s exactly right,” Jon replied. “And I think he knows exactly what he’s doing.”

