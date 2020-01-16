The Trump administration violated the law by withholding appropriated security assistance to Ukraine, the Government Accountability Office said Thursday in a report.

The independent watchdog said the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) withheld the appropriated funds last summer.

The report said U.S. law “does not permit the president to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law.”

“Therefore, we conclude that OMB violated the [Impound Control Act],” GAO said.

The withholding of the aid is central to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

