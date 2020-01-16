Sen. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyMartha McSally raises over million in fourth quarter for Arizona Senate race Democrat Mark Kelly raises nearly .3 million for Arizona Senate bid in fourth quarter of 2019 The Hill’s Campaign Report: Deadline day for Dems to make January debate MORE (R-Ariz.) did not respond when asked on Thursday about new claims that President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE was involved in a pressure campaign in Ukraine, instead dismissing the CNN reporter who asked the question as a “liberal hack.”

CNN’s Manu Raju asked McSally if the Senate should consider the new material provided by Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE associate Lev Parnas during Trump’s impeachment trial.

“Manu you’re a liberal hack, I’m not talking to you,” the senator said, walking through the halls of the Senate.

McSally appeared to stand by her remarks, tweeting a video of the interaction.

Democrats have called the new materials provided by Parnas a significant new revelation. His documents and text messages corroborate details over the issues central to the heart of Trump’s impeachment, including an effort to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation in former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview Parnas: Trump threatened to withhold more than just military aid to Ukraine MORE, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential contender.

But Republicans have been dismissive of the new information. The White House also dismissed the allegations, denying that Trump knows Parnas despite claims to the contrary.

Parnas was indicted for and pleaded not guilty to campaign law violations last year. He is reportedly looking for ways to work with the prosecutors in his case who are seeking more details on Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine.

McSally’s comments come as the Senate decides whether or not to call witnesses as part of the impeachment trial set to begin next week.

The Arizona Republican faces a tough reelection in November. The Cook Political Report rates the race a “toss up.”

McSally’s Democratic challenger, Mark Kelly, raised nearly $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, outpacing McSally’s haul by more than $2 million.

Kelly is also leading McSally by 4 points among Arizona voters, according to a poll from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling released earlier this month.

McSally has never won a state-wide election to fill the seat. She was appointed last year after it was vacated following the death of Republican Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainAll the frontrunners could survive initial Iowa test Mellman: Democrats — Buckle up for a wild ride Martha McSally raises over million in fourth quarter for Arizona Senate race MORE. McSally had lost her 2018 Senate bid to Democrat Krysten Sinema Kyrsten Lea SinemaPoll: Democrat Mark Kelly leads incumbent McSally in Arizona Senate race Independents and impeachment could determine Arizona’s electoral future Top Arizona GOP official asks supporters to help stop ‘gun grabber’ Mark Kelly ‘dead in his tracks’ MORE who flipped the seat formerly held by retried Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeThe 5 most vulnerable senators in 2020 Poll: Democrat Mark Kelly leads incumbent McSally in Arizona Senate race The perils of a bipartisan presidential ticket MORE (R).

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGraham on impeachment trial: ‘End this crap as quickly as possible’ Collins questions delay on Lev Parnas documents Senate impeachment trial rules call for vote on witnesses, but no motion to dismiss MORE (R-Maine.), a GOP senator facing a tough reelection campaign like McSally, questioned the timing of the new Parnas information on Wednesday.