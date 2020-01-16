A question about rape on a ninth-grade biology homework assignment at a Texas high school triggered a firestorm of parent criticism — and an apology from the school.

Klein Independent School District in the Houston area said a teacher sent the assignment home with about 90 students last Friday, drubbing the work as an “inappropriate homework question,” KPRC 2 reported.

According to a local news outlet, the question on the biology DNA assignment and read: “Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects raped Suzy?”

The outrage was widespread.

“It’s upsetting, and I know girls this age, just the thought,” parent Cookie VonHaven, who has a daughter in 10th grade, told the news outlet, “they know that rape is forced non-consensual sex and that upsets them.

“That’s why I can’t fathom a teacher putting that on a test.”

The district said it got the message — and fixed the problem, though it did not specify how.

“The assignment is not part of the district’s approved curriculum and is by no means representative of the district’s instructional philosophy,” a district statement read, according to the news outlet. “The district has investigated the source of the materials and appropriate corrective action has been taken.”