Adam Schiff was recently an answer on Jeopardy and not one contestant knew who he was.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek showed a picture of Adam Schiff and said, “1/53rd of California’s House delegation is this Intelligence Committee Chairman.”

No one knew who Schiff was… even with a picture!

“His name is Adam Schiff” Alex Trebek said.

WATCH:

Trump’s camp trolled corrupt liar Adam Schiff.

How many impeachment hoaxes does Shifty Schiff have to orchestrate in order to be recognized? Only time will tell!

