Adam Schiff was recently an answer on Jeopardy and not one contestant knew who he was.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek showed a picture of Adam Schiff and said, “1/53rd of California’s House delegation is this Intelligence Committee Chairman.”

No one knew who Schiff was… even with a picture!

“His name is Adam Schiff” Alex Trebek said.

WATCH:

LOL! Even with a picture… NO ONE knew who Adam Schiff was on Jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/4cLkIip6n1 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 16, 2020

Trump’s camp trolled corrupt liar Adam Schiff.

How many impeachment hoaxes does Shifty Schiff have to orchestrate in order to be recognized? Only time will tell!

Corrupt Liar Adam Schiff must be so sad. Not a single contestant on Jeopardy knew his name. 😥 How many impeachment hoaxes does Shifty Schiff have to orchestrate in order to be recognized? Only time will tell! pic.twitter.com/BD9cG1eR6r — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 16, 2020

The post HAH! Not a Single Jeopardy Contestant Knows Who Adam Schiff Is… Even with a Picture! (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.