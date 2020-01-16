Nearly Half Of Flint’s Emergency $390 Million Water Funds Did Not Go To Clean Water
‘Unusual’ And ‘Jarring’: CNN Panel Questions Pelosi’s Souvenir Impeachment Pens
‘What The Heck Happened?’: Mika Brzezinski ‘Confused’ By CNN Question That Blows Past Bernie Sanders
Here’s What Senator Kennedy Said To Get Tucker Carlson ‘Excited’ About Impeachment Trial
Iran Erupts In Protests Amid Fallout From Plane Shooting
Iraq Veteran Shares ‘Heroic’ Story About Vince Vaughn Following Uproar Over Trump Handshake
Lev Parnas Is Willing To Cooperate With Prosecutors, His Lawyer Says
Souvenir Pens From Clinton’s Impeachment Had To Be Reprinted After Spelling Error
Kamala Harris, Advocacy Groups Push To Suspend Judicial Confirmations During Impeachment Trial
FISA Court’s Pick To Monitor Surveillance Reform Calls FBI Proposals ‘A Step In The Right Direction’ But ‘Insufficient’
Jeffrey Epstein Accused Of Sex Trafficking Hundreds Of Girls As Young As 11 In New Lawsuit
EXCLUSIVE: Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Previews Conor McGregor Vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone At UFC 246
LSU Says Odell Beckham Jr. Might Have Given Players Real Money After National Title Game
CNN Airs Audio Of Tense Exchange Between Elizabeth Warren And Bernie Sanders
GOP Rep. Greg Steube Tells Tucker: ‘Not A Single Democrat’ Voted To Protect Women’s Sports
White House Criticizes Pelosi After Announcement Of Impeachment Managers — ‘The Speaker Lied’
EXCLUSIVE: ’68 Whiskey’ Star Sam Keeley Breaks Down Starring In The Paramount Network Show
Adam Schiff Was An Answer On Jeopardy — And Despite Impeachment, No One Recognized Him
Supreme Court Turns To Internet Meme For Help In Age Bias Case
WaPo, NYT Aiding China’s Global Propaganda Efforts, Watchdog Warns
Dark Money Group Linked To Ocasio-Cortez To Spend $500,000 Attacking Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg
Nearly All Of Pelosi’s Impeachment Managers Supported Impeachment Before Whistleblower Complaint Was Filed
Make Baby-Making Great Again: Give Parents A ‘Baby Bonus’
Exclusive: Reggie Love, President Barack Obama’s White House Body Man, Explains Why He Endorsed Pete Buttigieg Over Joe Biden
Collin Peterson Was The Only Democrat To Vote Against The Articles Of Impeachment