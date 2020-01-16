A neighborhood in Houston, Texas, is being terrorized by a vicious squirrel, and some residents say they won’t go out during the day to avoid the animal.

“We usually don’t go outside during the daytime because he comes out in the daytime,” said Sharlene French-Amezquita.

Residents told KPRC-TV that the squirrel used to be playful and well mannered but it has turned on them and bitten two people.

French-Amezquita said that she was one of the squirrel’s victims after she tried to shoo it away from chewing on her front door.

“When I stepped outside the door he leaped on me and bit my arm, I pulled him off, threw him to the ground, and tried to get in the house,” she said.

“I couldn’t get in the house because he came back, he bit this leg,” she added, showing the news crew her battle wounds.

Some residents only leave their homes armed with bats or shovels.

Katie Herrera says she was also a victim.

“It’s scary,” Herrera said. “I’m just very grateful that it actually attacked me and not my children.”

Residents of the neighborhood have contacted Texas wildlife officials, but they have been told that nothing can be done until the crazed animal is trapped.

Here’s a local news video about the attack squirrel:

[embedded content]



www.youtube.com

