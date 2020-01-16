Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday said, amid the ongoing impeachment saga in the House and Senate, that President Trump “must step down.”

“GAO says Trump violated the law,” Omar began, citing the Government Accountability Office report released Thursday, which the Office Management and Budget (OMB) and Department of Defense spokesman Jon Hoffman have disputed.

“A Trump associate said Trump ‘knew exactly what was going on.’ Ukraine is investigating whether he surveilled his own Ambassador. Any other president would have resigned by now,” Omar continued.

“Donald Trump and all who have been implicated must step down,” she declared:

GAO says Trump violated the law. A Trump associate said Trump “knew exactly what was going on.” Ukraine is investigating whether he surveilled his own Ambassador. Any other president would have resigned by now. Donald Trump and all who have been implicated must step down. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 16, 2020

Omar’s remark coincides with Thursday’s advancement of the Senate impeachment trial. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered an oath to the senators Thursday, swearing them in as jurors in the upcoming trial. Other far-left members of the “Squad” expressed their approval.

“History happening right now. Articles of Impeachment being delivered to the U.S. Senate,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who on her first day in office proclaimed that they were going to “impeach the motherfucker,” wrote.

“Donald John Trump will be a forever impeached President,” she added, echoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA):

History happening right now. Articles of Impeachment being delivered to the U.S. Senate. Donald John Trump will be a forever impeached President. pic.twitter.com/m5Thumt7qv — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 16, 2020

“This is what silver spoon kids that are never held accountable for anything sound like,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wrote in reaction to President Trump lamenting that Democrats impeached him over a “perfect phone call.”

“AKA very strong ‘Mom, yell at my teacher to bump my grade up’ energy,” she added:

This is what silver spoon kids that are never held accountable for anything sound like. AKA very strong “Mom, yell at my teacher to bump my grade up” energy https://t.co/5Qz0sCt0FX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 16, 2020

Omar has long called for Trump’s impeachment, proclaiming that he has “abused the public trust and overpassed the bounds of his authority” and contending that the evidence is “incontrovertible,” despite the fact that House impeachment hearings failed to affirm an impeachable offense by the president, as several GOP lawmakers have indicated.

Omar also declared that Trump committed additional impeachable offenses, resurrecting her party’s longheld Russia-collusion narrative.

“These are not the President’s only impeachable offenses. He obstructed justice when he fired the FBI Director responsible for overseeing the investigation into his relationship with Russia,” she said in a statement following the House impeaching the president in December.

“He has repeatedly violated the Emoluments Clause by retaining ownership and promoting his businesses while in office. He has abused his pardon power. He has pressured the Department of Justice to investigate political opponents,” she continued.

“But just as Al Capone was sentenced to prison for only one of his violations, we can and must impeach the President on this violation alone,” she added.