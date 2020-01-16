‘Using Every Tool Available’: ICE Subpoenas Sanctuary City For Information On Wanted Illegal Aliens
Are These Protesters On Capitol Hill Or Patients?
Mitch McConnell Appears To Troll Nancy Pelosi With A Single Pen
Muslim Refugee Journalist Challenges Ilhan Omar’s Congressional Seat: ‘She Does Not Speak For Me’
Lev Parnas’s Comments To New York Times Conflict With CNN Report About ‘Secret Mission’ For Trump
Neil Patel: Everyone Is Wrong On Skilled Immigration
Report: DOJ Probing Whether Comey Leaked Classified Information To Journalists
Trump Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta To Be ‘Quiet’ After Reporter Questions Him On Knowledge Of Parnas
CBS News Claims Flashcards Given To Senators On How To Respond To Press Amid Impeachment
Antifa Group To March Alongside Pro-Gun Protesters In Virginia
‘Bull****’: Buttigieg Flips Out On NYT Writer Who Says He ‘Was On The Front Lines Of Corporate Price Fixing’
OMB Pushes Back On GAO’s Finding That Withholding Ukraine Aid Was Illegal
REPORT: Arrest Warrant Issued For Odell Beckham Jr. After He Allegedly Slapped A Police Officer On The Butt
Charlize Theron Reveals Details From Her Worst Date And It’s Definitely Cringe-Worthy
Throwback: Bernie Sanders Was ‘Very Excited’ About Castro
GOP Lawmakers Press Spy Court For Answers About Ex-DOJ Official Picked To Monitor FBI Reforms
Here’s What Senator Kennedy Said To Get Tucker Carlson ‘Excited’ About Impeachment Trial
New York Public Library Cancels ‘Canceled Women’ Event Celebrating Women ‘Silenced By The Authoritarian Left’
Suspected Neo-Nazi Arrested For Threatening Violence At Gun Rally Was Illegal Immigrant From Canada
Trump Administration Illegally Withheld Aid From Ukraine, GAO Finds
A Full Third Of Flint’s Emergency $390 Million Water Funds Did Not Go To Clean Water
Iraq Veteran Shares ‘Heroic’ Story About Vince Vaughn Following Uproar Over Trump Handshake
Senate Passes United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)
WaPo, NYT Aiding China’s Global Propaganda Efforts, Watchdog Warns