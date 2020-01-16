Former Sen. Joe Lieberman told Newsmax TV on Thursday that Congress will have a “harder” time reaching a bipartisan consensus on the impeachment of President Donald Trump compared to the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton.

Lieberman said on “American Agenda” that “the framers of the Constitution, in their wisdom, understood that an impeachment would inherently be political. It’s just inevitable. You rally around or against the person, depending on your party or faction, as the framers used to say. But the challenge now, for this Senate, is to try to conduct this trial in a way that is non-partisan and therefore fair and therefore fulfills the oath the senators are going to take today… which is to do impartial justice.

“So I think because of the bipartisan leadership of our majority leader Trent Lott, Republican, and minority leader Tom Daschle, Democrat, working together, we conducted the trial of Bill Clinton in a non-partisan way. I hope that today’s Senate can do the same. It’s going to be hard for them because it’s a much more deeply partisan time.”

He added that 100 members of Congress met before Clinton’s impeachment trial and “talked it out, and really said, ‘we got a responsibility here to do this in a fair way.’ We agreed on a program of rules and adopted them.”

Lieberman said, “It’s going to be harder to do that this year because the partisanship, for all sorts of reasons, has become much, much deeper.”

Important: Find Newsmax TV in 70 million U.S. cable homes on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Optimum Ch. 102; U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Wow! or More Systems Here.