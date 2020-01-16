Former Sen. Joe Lieberman told Newsmax TV on Thursday that the statements made by Ukrainian-American Lev Parnas in a CNN interview do “strengthen” the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, though he still expects him to be acquitted in the upcoming Senate trial.

Lieberman said on “American Agenda” that Parnas “provides another piece of evidence to the members of the Senate who are sitting as jurors in this unique trial. I don’t think that he said something totally new,” adding that “the situation is broadly understood now, he added … some evidence to strengthen, if you will, the case.

“But as with any witness, you’ve got to evaluate who he is and the truthfulness of what he’s saying. It’s relevant, let me put it that way, if I were sitting as a juror, which I’m not.”

Lieberman added that Parnas’ comments implicating Vice President Mike Pence is “an accusation, really, at this point. I think in the end what will happen is what we expected would happen in the impeachment trial of [former President Bill] Clinton, in which I sat as a juror in the Senate. Which is that the vote would be primarily along party lines, and President Clinton, we expected would be acquitted, and he was. And I expect that, barring some other, bigger bombshell, what Parnas said last night President Trump will also be acquitted of.”

Lieberman said later that he’s “not trying to reach a conclusion” on whether Trump committed an impeachable offense.

“As happened last night with Mr. Parnas, there may be more evidence to come out,” he said.

