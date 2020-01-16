Barack Obama CIA director John Brennan has a long history of lying.

He’s done it again.

He claimed in an appearance on MSNBC’s “Hardball” that President Trump “wrote the note released by [Rep. Adam] Schiff earlier this week saying ‘Get Zelensky to announce Biden investigation.'”

However, the note on Ritz Carlton stationary was written by Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani’s Ukrainian-American former associate who was recently indicted.

The undated note has few details, no attribution and no signature.

Brennan later corrected his mistake in a Twitter post.

On MSNBC tonight, I mistakenly said Trump wrote note, released by House yesterday, saying “get Zelensky to announce Biden investigation.” It was written by Les Parnas, who told Rachel Maddow today in explosive interview everything he did was known & directed by Giuliani & Trump. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 16, 2020

Brennan claimed on Twitter: “On MSNBC tonight, I mistakenly said Trump wrote note, released by House yesterday, saying ‘get Zelensky to announce Biden investigation.’ It was written by Les (sic) Parnas, who told Rachel Maddow today in explosive interview everything he did was known & directed by Giuliani & Trump.”

Brennan is regarded as the architect of the now debunked Trump-Russia collusion claim. But last year he showed doesn’t understand the foundational premise of the American justice system, innocent until proven guilty.

In an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” he said “people are innocent, you know, until alleged to be involved in some kind of criminal activity.”

With sincere apologies in advance to all US liberals who are offended by criticisms of former CIA chiefs, @JohnBrennan‘s understanding of the presumption of innocence is completely warped, but in the most unsurprising way imaginable: pic.twitter.com/IsE8ulSJMo — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 6, 2019

Zerohedge featured journalist Glenn Greenwald’s Twitter post on Brennan’s statement.

Greenwald wrote, “With sincere apologies in advance to all U.S. liberals who are offended by criticisms of former CIA chiefs, @JohnBrennan’s understanding of the presumption of innocence is completely warped, but in the most unsurprising way imaginable:”

Zerohedge explained: “The presumption of innocence, as a foundation of the U.S. judicial system, has seemingly been under attack since November 8th 2016. An allegation is made, media runs with the narrative, the seed of possibility of guilt is implanted in the minds of zombie Americans, and the accused is maligned forever – no court required. Simple. And now, none other than former CIA Director John Brennan clarifies exactly how the deep state sees ‘due process’…”

Brennan, now a CNN commentator, also has accused Trump of treason.

And following Mueller’s conclusion that there was no collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign, Brennan told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”: “I don’t know if I received bad information, but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was.”

Brennan’s record of lying is long. He was probed for committing perjury by testifying falsely, under oath, before the House Intelligence Committee that the infamous anti-Trump “dossier” funded by the Democratic Party played no role in the intelligence community’s publicly released conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Brennan further declared he did not know who commissioned the opposition-research document, even though senior national security and counter-intelligence officials at the Justice Department and FBI knew the previous year it was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

After Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., accused the CIA of spying on members of the Senate by hacking into computers used by her intelligence committee’s staffers, Brennan said, “Let me assure you the CIA was in no way spying on [the committee] or the Senate.”

However, a CIA inspector general’s report found the CIA was indeed spying on the Senate, and Brennan was forced to privately apologize to intelligence committee members.

Brennan also claimed in a 2011 speech that there had not been “a single collateral death” from U.S. drone strikes because of their “exceptional proficiency [and] precision.'” However, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism found that one U.S. drone strike alone had killed 42 Pakistanis, “most of them civilians.”