Democrats are positively giddy that President Trump faces removal from office.

And none is more giddy than the Democratic senators themselves.

Shortly after the two articles of impeachment were read in the Senate in a somber ceremony, Sen. Kamala Harris of California appeared on MSNBC. She simply could not contain her glee.

Harris, who garnered little support and even less money as a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination before dropping out of the race, is seen mugging for the camera and smiling widely just as her live feed opened. She quickly wipes the smile off her face and becomes deadly serious.

“This is a solemn and serious moment,” Harris said seconds after yucking it up.

Watch for yourself.

Kamala Harris yucks it up before saying, ‘This is a solemn and serious moment.’ pic.twitter.com/xtGWYGiHGc — Joseph Curl ❎ (@josephcurl) January 16, 2020

Harris’s gleeful appearance comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reveled in signing over the articles of impeachment, handing out commemorative gold pens to her buds.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) ripped her for using the commemorative pens — inscribed with her name — to sign a resolution to transmit the two articles to the Senate for trial.

“It’s a very solemn and prayerful moment, guys, when you saw those gold-encrusted commemorative pens that Nancy Pelosi had specially made,” Cotton told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.

“You know, we thought that she may have some grand strategy for delaying the impeachment trial for 28 days. Maybe, she was just waiting for her special order pens to come in from the factory,” Cotton joked.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham also blasted Pelosi. “Nancy Pelosi’s souvenir pens served up on silver platters to sign the sham articles of impeachment… She was so somber as she gave them away to people like prizes.”

Nancy Pelosi’s souvenir pens served up on silver platters to sign the sham articles of impeachment…She was so somber as she gave them away to people like prizes. https://t.co/RMOiNeoMu0 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 15, 2020

Elizabeth Harrington, national spokesman for the Republican National Committee, also criticized Pelosi.

“You know what you hand out pens for? Accomplishments. Like, say, signing a historic trade deal with China. So it’s fitting that Democrats are handing out pens for their sole accomplishment: impeachment,” she wrote.

You know what you hand out pens for? Accomplishments. Like, say, signing a historic trade deal with China. So it’s fitting that Democrats are handing out pens for their sole accomplishment: impeachment Democrats have done NOTHING for the American people pic.twitter.com/SPKGrD0SkL — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 15, 2020

Cotton also said: “We can laugh at that but I think it speaks to the bigger point about just how partisan the House has acted over the last four months in pursuing the president for at least the third, maybe the fourth time, depending on how you define it, to impeach him, which started the very first day he was sworn into office.”

