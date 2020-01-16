Kansas probably isn’t where you’d first look if you’re in the market for a castle, but you shouldn’t miss this gem.

Just 25 miles west of Topeka, this unique structure hides mostly underground. Ed and Dianna Peden bought this Cold War Atlas E nuclear missile silo and spent the last 33 years renovating it into an underground mansion and castle, which they rented out on Airbnb for years.

Now, the Pedens are hoping to simplify and downsize, so they’ve enlisted friend and property manager Matthew Fulkerson to sell this unusual home. Fulkerson, who also got married on the property, has lived there and worked with the Pedens for the past 10 years.

Owning this refurbished missile silo is a once in a lifetime opportunity, with a $3.2 million price for entry. These photos show the amazing renovation that took over three decades. Click or swipe through to see them all.