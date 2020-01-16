White House counselor Kellyanne Conway will not say if indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas was lying about President Donald Trump.

Parnas has said his work in Ukraine was on behalf of Trump and the U.S.

During a Thursday interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” the question was raised four different times.

“What is the White House position on his allegations that are now public?” co-anchor Bill Hemmer asked.

“Well, remember, people who go on TV are never under oath,” Conway answered before attacking Parnas’ credibility.

“I understand what you’re saying, but are you saying flat-out 100% what he alleges is not true? Yes or no?” Hemmer then asked.

Conway replied: “When he says ‘the president knew all of my moves. He gave consent’ – you cannot say what somebody else knew or thought.”

Conway noted, “the major networks have spent less than 1% on the president’s economy and trade and most of the time on Ukraine.”

Hemmer interrupted and said: “But back on Parnas, sorry. Cut through it, is he lying or not, Kellyanne?”

“Well, he’s a proven liar; he’s been indicted, and so I’ve never, look, I’ve never heard the president mention this person to me ever a single time,” Conway said.

And co-anchor Sandra Smith later asked: “But to just finish on that point, it’s a yes or no question, Trump knew exactly what was going on, said Lev Parnas, and we are asking is that statement true or false?”

“Trump knew what was going on how?” Conway asked.