A rather eye-popping, pro-abortion tweet has been making rounds and gaining some steam — courtesy of Renee Bracey Sherman, who calls herself the “Beyoncé of Abortion Storytelling” and a “reproductive justice activist committed to the visibility and representation of people who have had abortions in media and pop culture.”

Here’s what she tweeted Wednesday:

As you might expect, Sherman got some pushback from anti-abortion folks — including Abby Johnson, the former Planned Parenthood clinic director who became pro-life and the subject of the recent feature film, “Unplanned”:

A deeper look

It’s worth checking out the Rewire.News article Sherman’s tweet is based on, which is titled, “Having the Abortion Talk With Children Is Easier Than You Think. Just Ask These Parents.” The piece is all about how a handful of moms justified their abortions to their daughters.

But author Paige Alexandria points to actress Michelle Williams’ recent Golden Globes speech during which she “credited her success in life to the fact that she had the right to choose. Williams’ speech resonated with other parents who have had abortions and feel like their right to choose positively impacted their lives in a number of ways.”

First off in the piece is Amiya — only first names are used for the sake of privacy — who has a 12-year-old daughter and found out six months ago she was pregnant. Amiya “immediately knew she would get an abortion,” the story said, adding that she told the outlet that abortion “wasn’t something I really wanted to do, but as a parent, I knew it was something I needed to do.”

Then there’s Melissa who “was in an abusive relationship when she discovered she was pregnant in October and chose to get an abortion. She talked about the decision with her 15-year-old daughter,” the story said.

Finally there’s Kathi who “hadn’t planned on telling her 10-year-old daughter about her abortions, but the subject came up one day,” the story noted. “Kathi’s husband lived with a debilitating health condition that her daughter was concerned may affect any future siblings she might have.”

Turns out Kathi had her first abortion while finishing nursing school and her second when she was busy caring for her husband and her daughter, who was a toddler at the time, the article added.

“I was honest with her, and I told her that realistically it wasn’t an option for me to have another child,” Kathi told Rewire.News. “After I told her, I immediately reinforced that she was a wanted pregnancy and a wanted child.”

What’s the common denominator?

There’s a similar ending to each one of these mothers’ stories: A positive outcome with their daughters.

Amiya’s and Melissa’s daughters cried and told their moms they understood and supported their choices. Kathi’s daughter also “immediately understood her reasons behind each decision, telling her mother she loved her and didn’t want to see her struggle more,” the piece noted, adding that Kathi’s daughter — now an adult — is “staunchly pro-choice and advocates for others to have the same choice her mother did.”

“I’ve never been ashamed or regretful of either abortion,” Kathi added, the story said. “I had my reasons, my future, and my body to consider.”