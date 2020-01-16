Lev Parnas told MSNBC’s Rachel MaddowRachel Anne MaddowDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE that former Energy Secretary Rick Perry Rick PerryEnergy Department agrees to begin releasing Ukraine-related records Trump indicates he’d block Bolton’s testimony ‘for the sake of the office’ Overnight Energy: Critics skeptical of EPA plans for tougher truck standards | Five environmental fights to watch in 2020 | Study finds shutdown of coal plants saved 26K lives MORE was brought in by President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE‘s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE to lean on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publicly announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview Parnas: Trump threatened to withhold more than just military aid to Ukraine MORE and his son, Hunter Biden.

According to Parnas, Perry called Giuliani as he was on his way to attend Zelensky’s inauguration in May and asked the former New York mayor what he should discuss with Zelensky.

Then after the inauguration, Parnas asserted, Perry called Giuliani again and told him that he got Zelensky to agree to announce the investigation.

While Zelensky did make an announcement about looking into corruption, the Ukrainian leader never mentioned Biden.

Parnas told Maddow that Giuliani “blew his lid” when this happened.

“It wasn’t supposed to be a corruption announcement, it [had] to be about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and Burisma,” Parnas continued.

Parnas’ interview with Maddow aired over Wednesday and Thursday night.

Parnas was a close associate of Giuliani, and was part of Giuliani’s “shadow diplomacy” in Ukraine that included getting Trump to recall then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie Yovanovitch Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens New Parnas evidence escalates impeachment witnesses fight Engel demands State Department documents regarding ‘threats’ to Yovanovitch security after release of Parnas documents MORE.

Late last year, Parnas and another associate of Giuliani, Igor Fruman, were arrested on campaign finance charges.