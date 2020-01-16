On the eve of the House Democrats’ vote to transfer their articles of impeachment against President Trump, Democrats heading up the impeachment effort released new documents of evidence they say requires further investigations. Among the materials are a series of WhatsApp messages between Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde — whose name has not previously come up in the impeachment inquiry — in which he discusses supposedly surveilling U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Amid Democrats’ demands for an investigation into Hyde’s “disturbing” and “outrageous” messages to Parnas, the Florida landscaper-turned-congressional candidate has responded to the “definitely laughable” allegations that he was “surveilling” a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

The messages between Hyde and Parnas among the materials released by the Democrats Tuesday evening include the following messages from Hyde — all sent between March 23 and 29 — and interspersed with links to various articles, some related to Yovanovitch:

Wow. Can’t believe Trumo [sic] hasn’t fired this b*tch. I’ll get right in that … She under heavy protection outside Kiev … They are moving her tomorrow … The guys over they [sic] asked me what I would like to do and what is in it for them … Wake up Yankees man … She’s talked to three people. Her phone is off. Computer is off. … She’s next to the embassy. … Not in the embassy … Private security. Been there since Thursday … They know she’s a political puppet …. They will let me know when she is on the move … I mean where if they can find out … That address I sent you checks out … It’s next to the embassy … They are willing to help if we/you would like a price … Guess you can do anything in the Ukraine with money … What I was told …. Update she will not be moved special security unit upgraded force on the compound people are already aware of the situation my contacts are asking what is the next step because they cannot keep going to check people will start to ask questions … If you want her out they need to make contact with security forces … From Ukrainians … Nothing is changed she is still not moving they check today again … It’s confirmed we have a person inside … Hey brother do we stand down?? Or you still need intel be safe … She had visitors … It’s confirmed we have a person inside … Hey broski tell me what we are doing what’s the next step

To the message about paying Ukrainians, Parnas responded “LOL.” To some of the other posts, Parnas simply replied “interesting” and “perfect.”

With Democrats calling for an investigation into his alleged “surveillance” of Yovanovitch — who Giuliani reportedly wanted removed from her post because she would hamper his call for investigations into Burisma and the Bidens — Hyde posted a message on Facebook Tuesday, mocking the Democrats’ allegations.

“I was never in Kiev,” Hyde wrote, as reported by Politico. “For them to take some texts my buddy’s and I wrote back to some dweeb we were playing with that we met a few times while we had a few drinks is definitely laughable.”

Speaking with NBC News Tuesday, Hyde said again that he’d been drinking when he sent the messages. In a phone interview with “America This Week with Eric Bolling” on Wednesday, Hyde laughed off the latest Ukraine scandal in which he was the unlikely star.

“We were playing,” Hyde said. “I thought we were playing. I didn’t know he was so serious,”

“We sent some colorful texts,” he said. “It’s kind of unfortunate the left had to get their panties in a bunch.”

Asked if he was really surveilling Yovanovitch, Hyde said, “Absolutely not. Are you kidding me? I’m a little nasty [expletive], excuse my language. Come on, you know me, Eric.”

As pointed out by The Daily Beast, Hyde also made some comments about being warned in advance about Parnas. “Listen, I was told a long time ago who Lev was by a lot of people down in communities throughout this country who would pull me aside, have meetings with me, and tell me to stay away from the guy,” he said. “Honestly, I was never a close associate with Lev Parnas. Did I like his character and did we have laughs and joke a bit? Of course. But to try to throw me under a bus somehow for joking around on WhatsApp? I’d love to see Adam Schiff’s texts on WhatsApp.”

