Man Shares Hilarious Photo Shoot After Getting Locked Inside 24 Hour Fitness Gym

A Utah man has kept a good sense of humor after being locked inside a 24 Hour Fitness gym while swimming laps last weekend.

Dan Hill, from Sandy, Utah, said he was swimming laps at his local 24 Hour Fitness center when, shortly after midnight Sunday, he found himself completely alone.

The front doors were securely locked, leaving Hill confused as to why the business that markets itself as an around-the-clock fitness solution would abruptly close.

Wanting to avoid setting off any security alarms, Hill called the police for help and explained his unusual situation to a dispatcher.

While he waited for police to arrive, Hill called his wife, who joked he should “find a comfortable place to sleep.”

Hill used the opportunity to take a few comical photos of his predicament, showing himself utterly alone in the large facility and pretending to call out for help.

He posted about the incident on Facebook, writing, “I am literally locked inside 24 hour fitness right now.”

“They closed the doors and went home while I was swimming my laps in the pool. Doesn’t the name suggests that they stay open 24 hours?”

Hill told KSTU he has been a 24 Hour Fitness member for years and enjoys late-night workouts because of the quiet, low-key environment.

“You don’t have to wait for machines and that kind of thing,” he said. “The pool is always just glass, calm when you get in.”

The comical situation came to an end soon after Hill called for help, when police officers arrived and let him out of the gym.

Hill has now thoroughly familiarized himself with the gym’s correct operating hours, Monday to Sunday from 4 a.m. to midnight, as posted on a sign by the front door.

In a statement to KTVX, 24 Hour Fitness apologized for the oversight and explained why they changed the operating hours at that particular location.

“We made the decision recently to close select clubs in the overnight hours of 12:00 to 4:00 a.m. based upon low usage, among other factors,” the statement read. “In doing so, we have been helping members locate to nearby clubs that are open during the overnight hours.”

“We clearly did not do a good job of our closing procedures for this club on Saturday night and will reinforce our club procedures so that this incident doesn’t occur in the future.”

Hill said that despite the incident, he still loves his gym.

He posted a humorous follow-up photo of his return to the swimming pool with a huge, red-arrowed sign placed behind him that read, “I’m here.”

Just in case.

