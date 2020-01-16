Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., blasted CNN reporter Manu Raju on Thursday, calling him a “liberal hack.”

McSally’s remarks came after he asked her about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Raju detailed his encounter with McSally in a tweet. He wrote: “Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican facing a difficult election race, lashed out when I asked if she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate trial. ‘You’re a liberal hack – I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.’ She then walked into a hearing room.”

McSally responded to Raju by firing off her own tweet. She wrote: “You are.” Her tweet also included a video of her exchange with Raju.