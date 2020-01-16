The clerk on duty at a Roswell, Georgia, gas station store knew what was about to go down when he saw a masked man enter the premises with a gun, WSB-TV reported.

“It was so fast, to be honest,” the clerk, who didn’t want to be identified, told the station about the incident that took place a few weeks ago. “I was doing what I’ve got to do.”

What happened?



Surveillance video shows the gunman appearing to try to open a bulletproof glass partition separating the gunman from the clerk. The clerk appears to hold the partition closed while the crook points his gun at the clerk.

Not finding any success, video shows the gunman darting to his right, sliding open a second partition, and beginning to attack the clerk.

But the clerk — a married father of four — told WSB he decided to fight back despite the gun being shoved in his face.

“If I have to fight, I have to fight,” the clerk told the station. “I was like, ‘If it’s my day today, I’m gonna go — but at least I tried because I have family, a wife, four kids.'”

The tables turn

Not only did the clerk survive the fight, but also he managed to knock the gun out of his attacker’s hand, WSB said.

Police told the station that the suspect, Loubens Jean-Pierre, ran from the store and to a nearby hotel where he robbed another clerk while pretending to have a gun.

Officers spotted the suspect leaving the hotel, after which his vehicle went up an embankment and got stuck — so he fled on foot, WSB said.

At that point officers set up a large perimeter, waited for a K-9 to arrive, and soon found the suspect and arrested him, the station added.

Jean-Pierre is in jail without bail, WSB said, adding that he’s due back in court next week.

Oh, and that bulletproof glass? One of the store owners told the station it was installed just days before the incident due to the number of times the store had been robbed.