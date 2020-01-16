Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) went on with Lou Dobbs on Thursday night to discuss the enormous success of the Trump economy and the USMCA and US-China trade deals.

As Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said earlier in the show told Lou the two deals USMCA and the China deal is over two TRILLION dollars in bilateral trade. Put that in perspective that’s 10 percent the size of our whole economy.

Lou Dobbs then asked Rep. Gaetz about an allegation accusation by a state law maker down in Florida.

Earlier this week Florida RINO Chris Latvala attacked Gaetz and accused him of making a sex game on scoring with women.

And you created a game where members of the FL House got “points” for sleeping with aides, interns, lobbyists, and married legislators. Hope DC is treating you well, Comgressman. https://t.co/PGFuQHJbEJ — Chris Latvala (@ChrisLatvala) January 14, 2020

Latvala attacked Gaetz after Matt attacked him on his gleeful meeting with Al Sharpton.

I spent my day talking to my friend & supporter, the President. You spent yours with Al Sharpton. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 14, 2020

Latvala used an old 2013 Politico story to attack Matt Gaetz. Rep. Gaetz pointed out that the Politico reporter NEVER accused him of any improper conduct.

Rep. Matt Gaetz responded,”This is one of the new ways the media tries to discredit the president’s strongest supporters. Look what they did to Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan… Lou Dobbs: Wait, the reason I went through this story was I don’t want to carry this contamination and put it on the airwaves and other baseless charges… If you would focus on what I am asking you. What happened? What is your response? Matt Gaetz: I have not engaged in any of the improper conduct that was alleged against me. As a matter of fact the Tampa Bay Times that alleged this sited a Politico story from 2013. The very reporter who wrote that story tweeted that I was NEVER accused of any improper conduct and when he in fact was researching and looking into this saw no improper allegations about me. Again the national media is trying to spread lies about me I think because we’re rolling right into this impeachment trial and folks know I will be on the airwaves doing everything I can to defend our transformational president.

Via Lou Dobbs:

