The front-runner’s Hollywood backers aren’t a “who’s who” of Tinsel Town. It’s more like, “who is that again?”

The former First Lady attracted a Who’s Who of Hollywood elites during her failed 2016 presidential campaign. This celebrity PSA captures a small group of A-listers who pleaded with voters to make her the country’s first female president.

We don’t know who will be the Democrat’s presidential candidate yet. Still, week after week, poll after poll suggest former Vice President Joe Biden will square off against President Donald Trump come November.

So where is Hollywood’s support for Biden? You have to squint to see it.

An “exclusive” in the far-left Hollywood Reporter trumpets the first official wave of Biden’s celebrity backers. Does the story name check Bruce Springsteen? Scarlett Johansson? Beyonce? Ellen DeGeneres?

What about the newly woke Taylor Swift?

No.

Actress Vivica A. Fox and actor Sean Patrick Thomas are endorsing Biden, and will be hitting the campaign trail in the near future, as the former senator seeks to capitalize on his top-tier status as Democrats begin casting their primary ballots.

The pair are part of “several waves of famous fans in the run-up to the Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina primary contests,” according to THR.

Both Fox and Thomas has been working in Hollywood for some time, but their celebrity cache is a fraction of what A-list stars bring to the pop culture table.

THR framed the news as credible and important. Buried near the bottom of the story? Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 79-year-old socialist, boasts a far more impressive squad of celebrity supporters.

Sanders’ endorsement roster features a long list of actors and entertainers, including Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon and Shailene Woodley. (Emily Ratajkowski joined Team Bernie this week.)

Biden’s presidential campaign has been marred by a series of unforced, occasionally laughable, errors. He’s mixed up the states he’s campaigning in, shared a bizarre story about a gangster named “Corn Pop” and delivered uninspired debate performances.

His unsteady health has dogged his campaign, too, including one CNN town hall appearance where his eye appeared to fill up with blood.

“I don’t know if he wants to be president or the next Bond villain,” “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon cracked after that incident.

Once the primary smoke settles, Hollywood may rally to Biden’s cause in a similar fashion to Clinton’s 2016 campaign. That’s more than likely the case.

For now, Biden can summon only two “name” stars for his all-important primary push.

A version of this article is also published on Hollywood In Toto.