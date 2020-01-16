As a new migrant caravan makes its way through Central America with the final goal of reaching the U.S., Mexico announced this week that it will not allow passage.

Mexico’s Secretary of Interior Olga Sanchez Cordero said no visas or permissions for the caravan will be provided.

“We will not have a transit visa or safe passage,” Sanchez Cordero told Expansion Politica. “There will be special enforcement and there will be immigration agents.”

However, if caravan migrants want to stay in Mexico, procedures are available.

“Mexico is not a country of transit that gives passage, it is a country that opens its doors to individuals that want to enter and migrate here,” Sanchez Cordero was quoted in El Universal. “If they want Mexico to give them entry in an asylum capacity or as refugees or under any immigration status for work, studying …. We will gladly work with them.”

During the week, Mexican officials held several meetings and conversations with U.S. and Central American counterparts to stem northern migration and address economic development plans.

El #PlandeDesarrolloIntegral es una propuesta innovadora que aborda las causas estructurales de la #migración con un enfoque de crecimiento, #igualdad y sostenibilidad ambiental. Lee más sobre la presentación de @aliciabarcena en #Guatemala: https://t.co/6ZOi2if1Xq pic.twitter.com/MMAvcec5Cm — CEPAL (@cepal_onu) January 15, 2020

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.