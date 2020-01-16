Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” backed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the progressive feud with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) over a report that he said a woman couldn’t be elected president.

“There is also private conversations as to whether or not America is ready to have a woman president, and someone can say, ‘I think maybe not,’ and should not be criticized for it,” Brzezinski explained.

“I don’t know what happened there, but somebody’s not telling the truth, and I have a bad feeling it might be the accuser,” Brzezinski said, referring to Warren.

A truce between the two progressive senators broke out in a contentious feud after a CNN report claiming Sanders told Warren the controversial comments in a private meeting in December 2017. He vehemently denied the report.

Immediately after Tuesday’s Democratic debate, Warren accosted Sanders for accusing her of lying and he told her they’d discuss it later. The interaction was captured on video and on Thursday CNN released audio of the heated exchange.

Brzezinski said Thursday that she believed Warren was falsely accusing Sanders.

“She would not shake his hand after they fought about something she decided to thrust into this election weeks before Iowa that makes her look brittle and completely weak after she’s had a robust campaign where she looked like a happy warrior who really had this all in control, and then this happens,” Brzezinski said.

Here’s video of the altercation:

